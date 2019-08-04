Minnesota State University Mankato's dean's list for the 2019 spring semester was announced, and several local students were named.
Those who maintained a 3.5-3.99 GPA were named to the honors list, while those who maintained a 4.0 GPA were named to the high honors list and are marked with an asterisk.
Brownton: Molli Cacka, Emily Muetzel, *Chase Schrupp and *Kayla Stuber
Dassel: Dalton Asplin and Tate Marschall
Glencoe: Sarah Bandas, Rachel Bonderman, *Joshua Christoffersen, *Michelle Dennison, Oluwafunmi Dipo-Ajayi, *Alexis Grack, Miranda Grack, *Madison Kalenberg, Mariah Koester, *Zachary Peterson and Blake Pieschke
Hutchinson: *Ashley DeGolier, David Emigh, *Ellyssa Hoversten, Grace Jorgenson, *Brianna Manderscheid, *Ryan McCormick, *Abigail Rannow, Andrew Rannow, Dylan Reid and *Juliana Schwan
Lester Prairie: *Alyson Feltmann *Taylor Kriz
Silver Lake: *MacKenzie Davis and *Emily Hackbarth
Winsted: William Dietrich, Ivy Fesenmaier, *McKenna Fury, Hannah Radtke-Scherping and Celine Ratai