Minnesota State University Mankato announced its 2020 spring semester dean's list, and several local students were named.
Those who maintained a 3.5-3.99 GPA were named to the honors list, while those who maintained a 4.0 GPA were named to the high honors list and are marked with an asterisk.
Brownton: Donovan Becker, *Molli Cacka, Grace Draeger, Chase Schrupp and *Kayla Stuber
Dassel: Tate Marschall
Glencoe: Sarah Bandas, Rachel Bonderman, *Alexis Grack, Janna Hatrick, *Madison Kalenberg, Madelyn Kjenstad, *Michael Schaefer, and Michaela Sylvester
Hutchinson: Amanda Gunderson, Jordan Anderson, Nehemiah Bedgood, Timothy Dobie, Morgan Ebert, Payton Ellenson, Grace Jorgenson, Ellie Lenarz, *Ryan McCormick, Tyler Nadeau, Ally Peterson, Abigail Rannow, Dylan Reid, *Dylan Rosenau, Matthew Schauberger, Allison Theisen, Kate Theisen and *Kristopher Wallyn
Silver Lake: *Emily Hackbarth and *Jackson Plekkenpol