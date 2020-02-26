The College of St. Benedict announced its dean's list for the 2019 fall semester, and Gabrielle Miner of Hutchinson was on the list. To be included on the dean's list, students must have had a 3.8 GPA or better and completed at least 12 credits for which honor points are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any unsatisfactory or incomplete grades for the semester.

