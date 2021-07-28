Minnesota State University Mankato announced its 2021 spring semester dean's list, and several local students were named.
Those who maintained a 3.5-3.99 GPA were named to the honors list, while those who maintained a 4.0 GPA were named to the high honors list and are marked with an asterisk.
Brownton: Grace Draeger and Chase Schrupp
Hutchinson: Mikaela Alderink, Nehemiah Bedgood, Grace Jorgenson, Ellie Lenarz*, Jordyn Manderscheid*, Myah Nassirzadeh, Ally Petersen*, Ally Petersen*, Abigail Rannow*, Jesse Reiner, Paige Schilling*, Kate Theisen and Kristopher Wallyn
Silver Lake: MacKenzie Davis*, Alexis Fronk* and Emily Perkins*