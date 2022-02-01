Minnesota State University Mankato announced its 2021 fall semester dean's list, and several local students were named.
Those who maintained a 3.5-3.99 GPA were named to the honors list, while those who maintained a 4.0 GPA were named to the high honors list and are marked with an asterisk.
Brownton: Ashley Radke
Hutchinson: Amanda Gunderson, Mikaela Alderink*, Nehemiah Bedgood*, Tatyana Beerbower, Christian Cohrs, Allie Eischens*, Caleb Inselmann, Emily Lenarz, Brandon Lietzau, Jordyn Manderscheid, Ally Petersen, Allyssa Reid, Jesse Reiner*, Paige Schilling* and Kate Theisen
Silver Lake: MacKenzie Davis* and Alexis Fronk*