Minnesota State University Mankato announced its 2021 fall semester dean's list, and several local students were named.
Those who maintained a 3.5-3.99 GPA were named to the honors list, while those who maintained a 4.0 GPA were named to the high honors list and are marked with an asterisk.
Brownton: Grace Draeger and Erika Mielke*
Dassel: Morgan Ankrum, Tate Marschall and Kayleen Tormanen*
Glencoe: Morgan Ellis, Alexis Grack*, Miranda Grack, Janna Hatrick, Jakob Rusten and Michael Sylvester
Hutchinson: Amanda Gunderson, Mikaela Alderink*, Nehemiah Bedgood*, Madison Fisher, Logan Hoff, Grace Jorgenson*, Jada Koepke, Ellie Lenarz*, Jordyn Manderscheid*, Erica Metzger, Ally Petersen, Abigail Rannow*, Allyssa Reid, Dylan Rosenau, Paige Schilling, Natasha Tews, Kate Theisen*
Silver Lake: MacKenzie Davis*, Alexis Fronk*, Emily Hackbarth*