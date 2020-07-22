The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded Josie Myers of Hutchinson a Bachelor of Science degree in geography. She was among the 1,441 students who received their degrees during commencement in May.
Myers among graduates at UW-Eau Claire
