The Minnesota State High School League and McDonald’s Minnesota Co-op recently awarded 14 New Century Academy students with Spotlight on Scholarship certificates.
Students receiving the certificates were: Raelynn Oslund, Isabella Ramos, Carmen Wanous, Taya Mobley, Jordan Fank, Jayda Sletten, Jason Williams, Elijah Hausladen, Chance Maidl, Noah Mack, Taya Mobley, Elijah Sjoberg, Elias Collette and Esther Schlee.
The Spotlight on Scholarship Program recognizes students who participated in MSHSL-sponsored activities and maintained a 3.0 grade point average or better. This is the first time NCA students have been recognized by the program.