Rochester Community and Technical College announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, and Kevin Plamann of Hutchinson was on the list. To qualify for the dean's list a student had to successfully complete 12 or more credits and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
Plamann on Rochester dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
