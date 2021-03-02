The College of St. Benedict announced its dean's list for the 2020 fall semester, and Nicole Rezac of Hutchinson, daughter of Brad and Jill Rezac, made the list. To receive this honor, students had to complete at least 12 credits and achieve a 3.8 GPA or better.
Rezac makes St. Benedict dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
