Erika Nycole Ribar of Brownton graduated this spring from The University of Minnesota Crookston with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science. She was also named to the Crookston's spring 2020 dean's list for achieving a 3.66 GPA or better.
top story
Ribar graduates from Crooktson
Tags
Stephen Wiblemo
