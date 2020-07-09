Sarah Schmidt of Darwin graduated from Carthage College this past spring, and was named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester. To be named to the dean's list, Schmidt had complete at least 14 credits and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
Schmidt graduates from Carthage
