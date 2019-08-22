Cecilia Schmitz of Hutchinson recently attended the Women in Computer Science program at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan.
Women in Computer Science is a week-long scholarship program during which young women who are accepted experience different areas of computing such as programming, artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, visualization, networks and security. They also learned about potential career opportunities in the computer science field and talked with alumni for first-hand accounts of computing careers.
Students also experienced life in college by living in residence halls, eating in university cafeterias and experiencing campus life with other students. After attending classes and lab experiences, the students took part in team competitions, a variety show and outdoor activities in Michigan's Keweenaw peninsula.
— Mitch Abraham