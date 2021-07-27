South Dakota State University in Brookings announced its dean's list for the 2021 spring semester, and several local students made the list. To receive this honor a student had to complete at least 12 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better.
Here is a list of those students. Students with a 4.0 GPA are marked with an asterisk.
Brownton: Brittney Rose Medina* and Carsen Dean Streich
Hutchinson: Taylor Lynn Peck, Emily Joy Redekopp, Abby Kay Reiner and Madison Margaret Roepke
Silver Lake: Brandon Virgil Fronk
Stewart: Stephanie Marie Henke