South Dakota State University in Brookings announced its dean's list recipients for the 2020 fall semester, and several local students made the list. To receive this honor a student had to complete at least 12 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better.

Here is a list of those students. Students with a 4.0 GPA are marked with an asterisk.

Brownton: Allie Harpel, Kendra Kujas*, Brittney Medina* and Carsen Streich*

Cokato: Henry Camp*, Spencer Flood*, Lydia Meredith* and Sarah Munson*

Dassel: Austin Schnitzler*

Glencoe: Katelynn Kunkel*, Michaela Neyers and Erin Schultz*

Hutchinson: Taylor Peck*, Emily Redekopp*, Abby Reiner* and Madison Roepke

Plato: Lillian Schneider

Stewart: Stephanie Henke

