South Dakota State University in Brookings announced its dean's list recipients for the 2020 fall semester, and several local students made the list. To receive this honor a student had to complete at least 12 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better.
Here is a list of those students. Students with a 4.0 GPA are marked with an asterisk.
Brownton: Allie Harpel, Kendra Kujas*, Brittney Medina* and Carsen Streich*
Cokato: Henry Camp*, Spencer Flood*, Lydia Meredith* and Sarah Munson*
Dassel: Austin Schnitzler*
Glencoe: Katelynn Kunkel*, Michaela Neyers and Erin Schultz*
Hutchinson: Taylor Peck*, Emily Redekopp*, Abby Reiner* and Madison Roepke
Plato: Lillian Schneider
Stewart: Stephanie Henke