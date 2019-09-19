South Dakota State University of Brookings, South Dakota, announced its graduates from the spring 2019 semester, and several local students were among the names.

Below is a list of the graduates and their degrees. Some also graduated with honors.

Hutchinson:

  • Jacob John Arlt, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
  • Bailie Lynn Carlson, Doctor of Pharmacy from Graduate School
  • Benjamin David Evenson, Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Jackson William Ewing, Bachelor of Science from the College of Engineering
  • Gregor Scott Fraser, Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Marcus Paul Hahn, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
  • Chandler Avry Klawitter, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and Bachelor of Science from the College of Natural Sciences
  • Adriana Marie Klein, Bachelor of Science from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Ashley Marie Reiner, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
  • Samuel James Ruppert, Master of Science from Graduate School
  • Kyle Jordan Tews, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
  • Jacob VanderHeiden, Bachelor of Science from the College of Engineering

Brownton:

  • Carla Ann Bromenschenkel, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
  • Jayden Daniel Tschimperle, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Cokato:

  • Michael Richard Schultz, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science from the College of from the College of Engineering

Dassel:

  • Joshua Robert Collett, Doctor of Pharmacy from Graduate School
  • Cory Donald Jacques, Bachelor of Science from the College of from the College of Engineering

Glencoe:

  • Kirsten Rae Barott, cum laude, Bachlor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Marissa Nicole Bergseng, Bachlor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
  • Alyssa Mae Boesche, Bachelor of Science from the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

Lester Prairie:

  • David Aaron Andersen, Master of Science from Graduate School

Litchfield:

  • Ellen Marie Hulterstrum, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and Bachelor of Science from the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
  • Wyatt John Kaping, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Silver Lake:

  • Brandon Felix Ebert, cum laude, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Winthrop:

  • Leighton Paul Messner, Bachelor of Science from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Recommended for you