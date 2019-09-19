South Dakota State University of Brookings, South Dakota, announced its graduates from the spring 2019 semester, and several local students were among the names.
Below is a list of the graduates and their degrees. Some also graduated with honors.
Hutchinson:
- Jacob John Arlt, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
- Bailie Lynn Carlson, Doctor of Pharmacy from Graduate School
- Benjamin David Evenson, Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
- Jackson William Ewing, Bachelor of Science from the College of Engineering
- Gregor Scott Fraser, Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
- Marcus Paul Hahn, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
- Chandler Avry Klawitter, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and Bachelor of Science from the College of Natural Sciences
- Adriana Marie Klein, Bachelor of Science from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
- Ashley Marie Reiner, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
- Samuel James Ruppert, Master of Science from Graduate School
- Kyle Jordan Tews, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
- Jacob VanderHeiden, Bachelor of Science from the College of Engineering
Brownton:
- Carla Ann Bromenschenkel, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
- Jayden Daniel Tschimperle, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Cokato:
- Michael Richard Schultz, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science from the College of from the College of Engineering
Dassel:
- Joshua Robert Collett, Doctor of Pharmacy from Graduate School
- Cory Donald Jacques, Bachelor of Science from the College of from the College of Engineering
Glencoe:
- Kirsten Rae Barott, cum laude, Bachlor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
- Marissa Nicole Bergseng, Bachlor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
- Alyssa Mae Boesche, Bachelor of Science from the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
Lester Prairie:
- David Aaron Andersen, Master of Science from Graduate School
Litchfield:
- Ellen Marie Hulterstrum, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and Bachelor of Science from the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
- Wyatt John Kaping, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
Silver Lake:
- Brandon Felix Ebert, cum laude, Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
Winthrop:
- Leighton Paul Messner, Bachelor of Science from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences