Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall announced its fall 2020 dean's list, and several local students received the honor.
There are two honors categories for the SMSU dean's list. A student who completes 12 or more credits and achieves a 3.5 GPA or better earns honors. If a 4.0 GPA is achieved, the students earns high honors. Students marked with an asterisk achieved high honors.
Cokato: Owen Colline
Dassel: Emily Collett
Glencoe: *Emily Rademacher, Kaylee Lemke and Genevieve Paggen
Hutchinson: *Rebecca Messner, Ruby Radunz and Jeremiah Van De Steeg
Stewart: Emily Burns
Winthrop: Jessica Bohl and Lauren Roiger