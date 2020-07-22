St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,135 students during spring semester 2020. The following local students earned degrees:
Dassel:
- Michelle Gay, Bachelor of Arts, English, magna cum laude
- Jared Nordberg, Bachelor of Science, statistics, cum laude
Glencoe:
- Alexandra Erickson, Bachelor of Science, social work, cum laude
- Jenna Nelson, Bachelor of Science, social work, magna cum laude
Hutchinson:
- Courtney Haas, Master of Social Work
- Tara Hagen, Bachelor of Science, elementary/K-6 education, summa cum laude
- Mitchel Koebnick, Bachelor of Science, social studies education
- Chanda Kropp, Graduate Certificate, school counseling
- Jordan Malone, Master of Science, criminal justice studies
- Michael Stutelberg, Bachelor of Elective Studies, liberal studies, magna cum laude
Stewart:
- Caitlin Schulze, Bachelor of Science, community health, cum laude