St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,135 students during spring semester 2020. The following local students earned degrees:

Dassel:

  • Michelle Gay, Bachelor of Arts, English, magna cum laude
  • Jared Nordberg, Bachelor of Science, statistics, cum laude

Glencoe:

  • Alexandra Erickson, Bachelor of Science, social work, cum laude
  • Jenna Nelson, Bachelor of Science, social work, magna cum laude

Hutchinson:

  • Courtney Haas, Master of Social Work
  • Tara Hagen, Bachelor of Science, elementary/K-6 education, summa cum laude
  • Mitchel Koebnick, Bachelor of Science, social studies education
  • Chanda Kropp, Graduate Certificate, school counseling
  • Jordan Malone, Master of Science, criminal justice studies
  • Michael Stutelberg, Bachelor of Elective Studies, liberal studies, magna cum laude

Stewart:

  • Caitlin Schulze, Bachelor of Science, community health, cum laude

 

