St. Mary’s University announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, and two local students were honored: Matthew Piechowski of Hutchinson and Kaitlyn Pokornowski of Silver Lake. To be named to the list, students must earn a 3.6 GPA or better.
St. Mary's announces dean's list
Mitchell Abraham
