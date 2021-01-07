Michaela Stamer of Hutchinson was among 658 students named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. To earn this recognition, students had to have a full course load and maintain a 3.5 GPA or better.
Stamer named to Hamline dean's list
