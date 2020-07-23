A Red Cross blood drive at the Stewart Community Center July 15 had 41 appointments and collected 37 units of blood.
Milestones were reached by: Charles Beck, 9 gallons; Connie Strand, 7 gallons; and Curtis Wangen, 7 gallon. First-time donors were Dawn Schlueter, Heather Peirce, Heather Coffelt, Sarah Schaffer, Krista Sondergaard and Patrick Schaffer. Power Red donors were Bleck, Mark Henke, Nicholas Ludowese, Keevin Schmalz, Gary Aasche and Kevin Bohnen.
Teresa Rosenow and Coffelt volunteered at the blood drive.