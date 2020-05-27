Mckenzie Swanson of Hutchinson was the recipient of a $2,500 Workforce Development Scholarship from Minnesota West Community and Technical College. The scholarship is for the 2020 fall semester
Swanson receives scholarship from Minnesota West
Tags
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson's greatest girls hoops players include college stars and an Olympian
- Sheriff Rehmann given 'strike two' for using county vehicle for personal activities
- READER LETTER: Please continue to follow COVID-19 protocols
- A memorial to all who serve
- McLeod County honing COVID preparedness
- Pandemic budget restraints lead to Hutchinson school layoffs
- COLUMN: Learning to live in presence of COVID-19
- MORE TO THE STORY: The Panic of 1857 hits McLeod County
- Hutchinson motor vehicle offices open
- Hutchinson High School Night of Music goes digital this Saturday