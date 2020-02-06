Tessmer on WLC dean's list Stephen Wiblemo Stephen Wiblemo Author email Feb 6, 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nicole Tessmer of Winthrop was among those named to the Wisconsin Lutheran College dean's list for the 2019 semester. To earn this recognition, students had to achieve a 3.6 GPA or better. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Nicole Tessmer Education University Gpa Better Student Wisconsin Lutheran College Semester Stephen Wiblemo Author email Follow Stephen Wiblemo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesHutchinson man injured in vehicle rolloverHutchinson school bus stuck in ditch FridayAlex Hantge joins the best of the best in Hutchinson girls hockey historyDANCE: Showstoppers qualify for state in high kickCollaborative agreement brings Meeker Memorial Hospital, Carris-Litchfield clinics closer togetherDan Prochnow, 63Take a ride with Hutchinson policeFour injured in three-vehicle crash WednesdayPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's OfficeHutchinson City Council puts a lid on Rec Center leaks Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS