Three Hutchinson students graduated from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph this past spring:
- Amanda Huls, daughter of Rusten and Cheryl Huls, Bachelor of Arts in biology
- Gabrielle Miner, daughter of Bernie and Janice Miner, Bachelor of Arts in pyschology
- Erin Westlund, daughter of Rich and Peggy Westlund, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a commencement ceremony was not held this year. St. Benedict is considering a spring 2021 date for the ceremony.
The College of St. Benedict announced its dean's list for the 2020 spring semester, and three Hutchinson students were on the list: Gabrielle Miner, Amanda Huls and Erin Westlund. To be included on the dean's list, students must have had a 3.8 GPA or better and completed at least 12 credits for which honor points are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any unsatisfactory or incomplete grades for the semester.