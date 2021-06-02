The Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative awarded $1,000 scholarships to three local students who are an immediate family member of a SMBSC shareholder or employee. The are Jack Ludowese, Hutchinson, son of David and Lynette Ludowese; Alyssa Johnson, Hutchinson, daughter of Deron and Sally Johnson; and Maleia Ryberg, Buffalo Lake, daughter of Brian and Sandy Ryberg.

