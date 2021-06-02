The Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative awarded $1,000 scholarships to three local students who are an immediate family member of a SMBSC shareholder or employee. The are Jack Ludowese, Hutchinson, son of David and Lynette Ludowese; Alyssa Johnson, Hutchinson, daughter of Deron and Sally Johnson; and Maleia Ryberg, Buffalo Lake, daughter of Brian and Sandy Ryberg.
Three locals receive beet sugar scholarships
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Local buyers have big plans for Hutch Cafe
- Hutchinson man taken to HCMC after motorcycle crash
- Begnaud to resign from Hutchinson City Council
- Ed Sheeran lands major deal to become face of TikTok
- ‘Lucifer’: God Drops a Couple Bombshells on His Sons (RECAP)
- Man dies in Wednesday night crash on Highway 212
- After 53 years in the family, sisters say goodbye to Hutch Cafe
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- ‘Lucifer’ Plans God’s Retirement, But Who’s Plotting in Heaven? (RECAP)
- Hutchinson City Council discusses members' policy violations