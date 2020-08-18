The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse announced its spring graduates, and two local students made the list. Britta Rossow of Dassel graduated with honors with a bachelor's degree in therapeutic recreation, and Austin Thomas of Dassel graduated with highest honors with a bachelor's degree in social studies education.
Two Dassel students graduate from La Crosse
