Bethel University in St. Paul announced its graduates for the spring 2021 semester, and two Hutchinson students were among the names. Levi Broersma, the son of Ryan and Heath Broersma, earned a Bachelor of Arts in business and political science and psychology; and Alison Yira, the daughter or Dawn and Markus Yira, earned a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Two graduate from Bethel University
