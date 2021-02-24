Bethel University in St. Paul announced its graduates for the fall 2020 semester, and two local students were among the names. Grace Johnson of Hutchinson, daughter of Jennifer and Mark Johnson, and Kenzie Boozikee of Glencoe, daughter of Sherri and Kevin Boozikee, both earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Two graduate from Bethel University
Tags
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County is turning the corner on vaccination as 13% of residents have received doses
- After 56 years, George Moehring is done saving soles in Hutchinson
- Hutchinson High School is celebrating Homecoming different this year
- Ashley Ann Karjala, 22
- Super Bowl dream comes true for Spencer Dille
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hutchinson woman killed in Highway 7 crash
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- Robert “Butch” Pendergast, 84
- Hutchinson firefighters responded to 484 calls in 2020