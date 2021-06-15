Two Hutchinson graduates were awarded scholarships from North Dakota State University.
Cole Rahne, the son of Ken and Kim Rahne, received the Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored a 32 or better on the ACT and had a 3.5 GPA or better in high school.
Cole Gartner, the son of Brian and Rachel Gartner, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 25-28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 GPA or better in high school.
Rahne and Gartner will both begin classes at NDSU in the fall. Rahne plans to major in electrical engineering, while Gartner will major in computer science with a minor in mathematics.