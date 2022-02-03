The University of Wisconsin-River Falls awarded degrees to 437 students following commencement in December, and two local students were among the recipients. Patricia Cogley of Hutchinson received a Master of Science in Montessori education, and Paige Jurek of Silver Lake received a Bachelor of Science in stage and screen arts.
