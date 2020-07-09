Two local students graduated from St. John's University this past spring: Benjamin McKimm of Hutchinson, the son of Mike and Renae McKimm, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting; and Hudson Maiers of Stewart, the son of Mark and Cindy Maiers, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in music and and had a GPA between 3.75 and 3.89 to earn magna cum laude.

Tags

Recommended for you