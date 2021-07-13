The University of North Dakota announced its graduates and honors recipients for the 2021 spring semester, and several students were on the lists.
Earning degrees from UND were Alyssa Bork (Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science) and Brianna Wright (Bachelor of Science in public health education) of Hutchinson. Borka also graduated cum laude in both degrees and was a member of the dean's list. To be named to the dean's list a student had to have a GPA in the top 15% and complete at least 12 credits.
Jack Jaeger of Hutchinson was also named to the UND president's list. To earn this honor a student had to have a 3.8 GPA or better and complete at least 12 credits.