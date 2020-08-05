The University of North Dakota announced its graduates for the spring 2020 semester, and several local students made the list:
- Jordyn Snook, Cokato, Bachelor of Science in education
- Abigail Thomas, Dassel, doctor of physical therapy
- Matthew Trettin, Hutchinson, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering
- Alexander Bestul, Lester Prairie, Bachelor of Science in aeronautic, summa cum laude
- Maxwell Hyberger, Litchfield, Bachelor of Science
- John Spanos, Litchfield, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering