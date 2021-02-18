Hutchinson's Elle Wheatley was named to the University of Wyoming's president's honor roll for the 2020 fall semester. To earn this honor, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits and earn a 4.0 GPA.
University of Wyoming honors Wheatley
