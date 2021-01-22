The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, and Sydney Schmidt of Hutchinson was among those honored. To receive this recognition, students had to complete a minimum of 12 graded credits and meet the College of Letters and Science GPA requirements.
UW-Madison announces fall dean’s list
