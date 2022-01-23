Three local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall 2021 dean's list. They were: Haley Kirchoff of Hutchinson, Jasmine Knick of Brownton and Lauren Zitzloff of Silver Lake. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
UW-River Falls announces dean's list
