Three local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring 2021 dean's list. They were: Alex Hantge and Haley Kirchoff of Hutchinson, and Benjamin Donnay of Glencoe. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
UW-River Falls announces dean's list
