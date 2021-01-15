Several local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall 2020 dean's list. They were: Brock Draeger of Brownton, Benjamin Donnay and Derek Trippel of Glencoe, and Alex Hantge, Haley Kirchoff and Olivia Watzke of Hutchinson. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
UW-River Falls announces dean's list
