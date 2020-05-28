Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota, issued diplomas to 863 graduates earlier this month, and among them was Keerstin Viesselman of Hutchinson, who earned a degree in cosmetology.
Viesselman graduates from Lake Area
Tags
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Hutchinson's greatest girls hoops players include college stars and an Olympian
- READER LETTER: Please continue to follow COVID-19 protocols
- A memorial to all who serve
- Giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Sheriff Rehmann given 'strike two' for using county vehicle for personal activities
- Meeker County Fair canceled
- McLeod County honing COVID preparedness
- MORE TO THE STORY: The Panic of 1857 hits McLeod County
- Litchfield School Board rejects teacher contract proposal