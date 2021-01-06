Jourdin Wallace of Hutchinson was among the 264 students named to the Central Lakes College dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Students on the dean's list earned a 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Wallace named to Central Lakes dean's list
