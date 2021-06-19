Jourdin Wallace of Hutchinson was among the 325 students named to the Central Lakes College dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. Students on the dean's list earned a 3.75 GPA or better while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
Wallace named to Central Lakes president's list
Stephen Wiblemo
