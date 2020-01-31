The Winona State University dean's list for the 2019 fall semester was announced, and several students from the area were named. To receive this honor, a student had to be enrolled in 12 credits or more and achieve a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Here is a list of those students:

Hutchinson: Katilin Campbell, Mitchell Koelln, Madalyn Prokosch, Alyssa Rannow and Austin Stearns

Glencoe: Paige Anderson, Clara Kuerschner, Bryanna Paul and Taryn Reichow

Darwin: Abigail Huhn

Cokato: Alexandra Munson

Lester Prairie: Stephanie Lohse

Plato: Jaelynn Pinske

Winsted: Courtney Sutton

