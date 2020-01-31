The Winona State University dean's list for the 2019 fall semester was announced, and several students from the area were named. To receive this honor, a student had to be enrolled in 12 credits or more and achieve a minimum GPA of 3.5.
Here is a list of those students:
Hutchinson: Katilin Campbell, Mitchell Koelln, Madalyn Prokosch, Alyssa Rannow and Austin Stearns
Glencoe: Paige Anderson, Clara Kuerschner, Bryanna Paul and Taryn Reichow
Darwin: Abigail Huhn
Cokato: Alexandra Munson
Lester Prairie: Stephanie Lohse
Plato: Jaelynn Pinske
Winsted: Courtney Sutton