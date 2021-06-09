Winona State University announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, and seven local students earned the honor. They were Carly Ann Bassler, Kaitlin Campbell, Madalyn Prokosch, Alyssa Rannow and Caitlyn Wittman of Hutchinson, and Courtney Richer and Clara Kuerschner of Glencoe. To be named to the dean's list a student had to be enrolled in 12 credits or more and achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA.