Winona State University announced its list of graduates for the spring 2020 semester, and six local students made the list:

  • Paige Anderson of Glencoe, Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude
  • Allison Eischens of Silver Lake, Bachelor of Arts in geoscience
  • Abigail Huhn of Darwin, Bachelor of Science in accounting, cum laude
  • Mitchell Koelln of Hutchinson, Bachelor of Science in marketing
  • Stephanie Lohse of Lester Praire, Bachelor of Science in sociology: criminal justin, magna cum laude
  • Austin Stearns of Hutchinson, Bachelor of Science in marketing

In addition to graduates, Winona also announced its dean's list for the 2020 spring semester, and several students were included:

Dassel: Patricia Aho

Glencoe: Paige Anderson, Clara Kuerschner and Taryn Reichow

Hutchinson: Kaitlin Campbell, Maxwell Caya, Nicholas Haugen, Gabrielle Johnson, Mitchell Koelln, Madalyn Prokosch, Alyssa Rannow and Caitlyn Wittman

Lester Prairie: Stephanie Lohse

To be named to the dean's list, a student had to be enrolled in 12 credits or more and achieve a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Tags

Recommended for you