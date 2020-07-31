Winona State University announced its list of graduates for the spring 2020 semester, and six local students made the list:
- Paige Anderson of Glencoe, Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude
- Allison Eischens of Silver Lake, Bachelor of Arts in geoscience
- Abigail Huhn of Darwin, Bachelor of Science in accounting, cum laude
- Mitchell Koelln of Hutchinson, Bachelor of Science in marketing
- Stephanie Lohse of Lester Praire, Bachelor of Science in sociology: criminal justin, magna cum laude
- Austin Stearns of Hutchinson, Bachelor of Science in marketing
In addition to graduates, Winona also announced its dean's list for the 2020 spring semester, and several students were included:
Dassel: Patricia Aho
Glencoe: Paige Anderson, Clara Kuerschner and Taryn Reichow
Hutchinson: Kaitlin Campbell, Maxwell Caya, Nicholas Haugen, Gabrielle Johnson, Mitchell Koelln, Madalyn Prokosch, Alyssa Rannow and Caitlyn Wittman
Lester Prairie: Stephanie Lohse
To be named to the dean's list, a student had to be enrolled in 12 credits or more and achieve a minimum GPA of 3.5.