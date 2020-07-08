Wichita State University in Kansas announced its dean's list for the spring 2020 semester, and Heather Yates of Hutchinson was on the list. To earn this honor, students had to be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Yates on Wichita spring dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man killed in workplace incident
- Zellas in downtown Hutchinson closing its doors "indefinitely"
- Three vehicles collided in Sunday crash
- Rite-Way Conveyors plans new facility in Hutchinson industrial park
- Nicholas A. Icenhower, 30
- Hutchinson Main Street reconstruction project moves into Stage 4
- Settergren Farm celebrating 101 years on 200 acres
- MORE TO THE STORY: Glencoe's first Fourth of July
- July 4 celebrations on the lake
- School Board members at odds over Pledge of Allegiance policy