Zachary Wegscheid named to dean's list

Zachary Wegscheid of Hutchinson carried a 4.0 GPA and was named to the dean's list at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design for the 2019 fall semester. This recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who had a 3.75 GPA or better.