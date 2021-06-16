Upper Iowa University announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, and Brady Zackrison of Hutchinson was on the list. To earn this honor, a student had to receive a 3.5 GPA or better and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Zackrison earns dean's list at Upper Iowa
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Dassel woman seriously injured in crash Wednesday
- Thai food, rolled ice cream and more are coming soon to downtown Hutchinson
- For Resonetics of Hutchinson, 'The people were the main selling point'
- Litchfield hotel switches to SureStay Plus by Best Western
- Robert Klassen, 71
- Relationships are the core of education, says incoming Hutchinson elementary principal
- Hutchinson Middle School third trimester honor rolls
- Bianca Del Rio offers fans a 'taste of herself' with her new vodka
- Ron Clayton Jensen, 58
- Man dies in Wednesday night crash on Highway 212