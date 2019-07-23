July 20, 2019
A. Lorraine Settergren, 100, died Saturday, July 20, at Glen Oaks in New London. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Zion Lutheran Church of Litchfield. Burial will be in Dassel Cemetery.
Lorraine was born July 2, 1919, in Dassel, to Selma (Nystrom) and Oscar E. Dahlgren. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband, Roy Settergren, when he owned and operated the Settergren Oil Co. of Monticello and later Hayfield Farm Service in Hayfield. After she retired, they moved to Litchfield in 1977. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening indoor and outdoor plants, canning fruits and vegetables and volunteering in the community.
She is survived by two daughters, Gwen (and Patrick) Hood of New London and Darlene (and Carl) Haberstick of Huron, South Dakota; son, Dr. Curtis (and Mia) Settergren of Billings, Montana; seven grandchildren, Trevor Dodge, Kristina (and Todd) Wodash, Carl (and fiancee Kayla) Haberstick III, Roy (and Luz) Haberstick, Dr. Noah (and Jackie) Settergren, Hanah (and Zach) Heser and Sonia Settergren; and five great-grandchildren, Leo, Finn and Jasper Heser, Bjorn Wodash and Alma Haberstick-Pena; and sister Doris Bollman of Dassel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; many in-laws; and several nieces and nephews.