Dec. 2, 2020
Abby S. Dahlquist, 68, of Hutchinson passed away from complications of COVID Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Hutchinson Health. Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Abby S. Dahlquist was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Gordon and Fern (Jenson) Frank. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1970. Abby furthered her education at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and achieved a nondestructive testing degree in 1979.
Abby spent most of her life in Hutchinson; she also lived in Alaska for a short time. All three of her children were born in Alaska. In 1992, she moved back to Hutchinson.
She loved animals and reading books, enjoyed riding her bike and walking. Abby also enjoyed playing trivia and scrabble with many of her close friends, and she loved spending time at the lake. She volunteered her time at the Hutchinson Public Library.
Blessed be her memory.
Abby is survived by her significant other Steve Stepien of Hutchinson; children, Nate Dahlquist and his wife Becky of Minneapolis, Katy Dahlquist of Tuluksak, Alaska, and Kurt Dahlquist of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Adelyn Dahlquist and Calvin Dahlquist; siblings, David Frank and his wife Virginia of Kingsport, Tennessee, Linda Bovy and her husband Rick of Victoria, Julie Young of Davis, California, Tom Frank of Minneapolis, and Gordy Frank Jr. and his wife Carmen of Hutchinson.
Abby was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Fern Frank.
Memorials preferred to Hutchinson Public Library.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.