Aug. 22, 2020
Adeline Alma Neumann, 94, passed away Saturday at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A private family funeral will be at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A public graveside service will be noon Thursday at Ellsworth Cemetery in rural Darwin.
She was born April 1, 1926, in rural Eden Valley, to Otto and Alma (Ludtke) Hukriede. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Eden Valley. Adeline was a 1943 graduate of Eden Valley High School. After graduation she worked briefly at Waller Drug and the Litchfield Bakery before beginning employment with Northwestern National Bank in Litchfield until 1976, when she became a full-time homemaker.
She was married to Glenn Smith of Greenleaf Township in 1946. Two boys, Gary and Gale, were born from this union. Glenn died Aug. 27, 1973. She was married to Lowell Neumann of Litchfield on Aug. 10, 1974, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. As an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and King of Kings Lutheran Church in Apache Junction, Arizona, Adeline participated in Ladies Aid and Vesper Guild activities, the choirs, and assisted with member ministry work. In Litchfield, she also assisted as a community volunteer with the Bloodmobile. After her husband Lowell’s retirement in 1988, they wintered in Mesa, Arizona, and spent the remainder of the year at their home in Litchfield. In 2004, they moved permanently to Apache Junction, with summer visits back to Minnesota. Adeline enjoyed walking, water exercises and craft work in which she excelled in tatting, making greeting cards and picture painting.
She is survived by her husband Lowell Neumann of Litchfield; sons Gary Smith and Gale (Darlene) Smith, all of Litchfield; brother Wayne (Liz) Hukriede of Minneapolis; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; five step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Adeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glenn Smith; sister Viola Pratt; brothers, Gordon, Vernon, Russell, Ronald and Arthur; daughter-in-law Pat Smith; and step-granddaughter Tina Garsid.
